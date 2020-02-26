Sanders or Not, #NeverTrump Means Never Trump | RealClearPolitics

This isn’t complicated. “Never Trump,” “never-Trump” or, if you prefer, #NeverTrump has always been a straightforward concept — the word “never” is right there in the name. But with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) moving ahead of the pack as the clear front-runner in this year’s Democratic presidential primaries, some of my Republican and ex-Republican brethren have started implying that what never-Trump actually meant was something more like: fingers-crossed-I-really-really-hope-not-Trump-but-I-guess-sometimes-Trump if Democrats wind up nominating a self-described democratic socialist. But that’s not how this works.