1619, 1776 & 2020: Telling the Truth About America & Slavery | RealClearPolitics

Last week, the New York Times received a George Polk Award — one of the highest marks of recognition in American journalism — for its 1619 Project, a special package published last August exploring slavery's legacy in the United States. Yet the Times' own report on the award acknowledged that the project has drawn sharp criticism from historians. And a few days earlier, a group of African-American public figures launched a rival 1776 Project to counter what they consider its false and demoralizing narrative.