For the past several years, David Brooks has made the decline of American communities and social isolation central themes in his writing. For those of us who share his alarm over these trends, he has been an indispensable voice. So, it comes as a surprise to read The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake, Brooks' new essay featuring a flawed history that negates both its argument and its solutions for a society that is, as I fully agree, too detached, disconnected, and distrustful.