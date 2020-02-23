 We Should Be Afraid If Maguire Can't Speak Truth | RealClearPolitics

William McRaven, Washington Post February 23, 2020

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Edmund Burke, the Irish statesman and philosopher, once said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Over the course of the past three years, I have watched good men and women, friends of mine, come and go in the Trump administration — all trying to do something — all trying to do their best. Jim Mattis, John Kelly, H.R. McMaster, Sue Gordon, Dan Coats and, now, Joe Maguire, who until this week was the acting director of national intelligence.

 

