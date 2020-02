The United States of America began in 1776, not 1619. That one sentence is the thesis statement of 1776—a non-partisan black-led response to the New York Times's 1619 Project initiative, which launched last week at D.C.'s National Press Club. I am pleased and proud to be a part of 1776, along with founder Bob Woodson, Glenn Loury, Coleman Hughes, Jason Hill, Carol Swain, John Wood, Taleeb Starkes, Robert Cherry, and many others.