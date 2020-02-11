Trump's Budget Should Be a Gift to Democrats | RealClearPolitics

February hasn’t been a good month for the Democratic Party, but on Monday the White House gave it a much-needed present: a budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget reneges on Donald Trump’s repeated vow to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—a pledge that helped him attract voters in 2016. It also proposes unprecedented cuts in spending for other popular programs and institutions, such as the Affordable Care Act, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.