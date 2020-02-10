What the Economy Tells Us About Trump's Reelection Odds | RealClearPolitics

For Democrats, there should be one big fear heading into the 2020 election: A booming economy could save Donald Trump. The adage “it’s the economy, stupid” has condensed the conventional wisdom to four words: Voters (rightly or wrongly) hold the president accountable for America’s financial health, and their perceptions of how they and the country are doing economically will be the most important factor when they vote. Politico was already reporting last year, using economy-based predictors, that Trump actually seemed “on track for a landslide.”