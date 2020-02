If there were an Oscar for the most boring awards event ever, it would go to The Oscars. The star-powered moments this year were few and far between, which was a shame given the strong start. Steve Martin and Chris Rock tag-teamed a sharp, funny monologue that mocked attendee Jeff Bezos — “So rich that he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world,” Rock cracked — the lack of diversity among nominees, and why the telecast was once again without a host: Twitter.