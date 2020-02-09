The Republican Party Has Embraced Its Worst Self | RealClearPolitics

Most Americans have a Whiggish view of their history, in which the story of America is one of gradual moral progress and expanding political liberty — of the nation continuously moving toward a more perfect union. It’s a vision President Barack Obama evoked in his 2015 speech on the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Ala., even as he tied it to work and struggle. “Two hundred and thirty-nine years after this nation’s founding, our union is not yet perfect,” he said. “But we are getting closer.”