Republicans Have Normalized Lawlessness | RealClearPolitics

For more than 200 years, our republic has endured, not only because of the wisdom of our Founders and the brilliance of our Constitution, but because of the generations of patriotic Americans who have had the courage to risk their lives to defend it. But, tragically, the American people have watched President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress dismantle the Constitution that we cherish. The House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., presented to the Senate and the public an incontrovertible truth that the president himself has admitted: President Trump abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign power to help him cheat in an American election. And when he was caught, the president launched an unprecedented coverup to block Congress from holding him accountable. The president's actions undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections and violated the Constitution. The Democrats in the Senate under the leadership of Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., patriotically voted unanimously to honor the oath to support and defend the Constitution. They, along with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, deserve our gratitude for their moral courage. The president's lawyers all but concede his misconduct. Their argument was only that Congress and the American people have no right to stop him from using his power to cheat in our elections. With their vote, Senate Republicans embraced this darkest vision of power: that if the president believes his reelection is good for the country, then he can use any means necessary to win, with no accountability or consequences. For weeks, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the Republican-controlled Senate have made themselves accomplices to the president's wrongdoing by suppressing additional evidence...