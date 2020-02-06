President Trump Acquitted But Not Vindicated | RealClearPolitics

Senate Republicans' dutiful vote to acquit President Trump on impeachment charges Wednesday was not the exoneration the president and his defenders desperately want. Rank partisanship and a sham trial decided the verdict before it was rendered, robbing it of its power to clear Trump of abusing and diminishing his office. The Senate's more meaningful vote was cast last week, when the Republican majority voted not to hear witnesses or consider additional evidence of the president's abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It did so even though one willing but unheard firsthand witness, former national security adviser John Bolton, promised crucial testimony about the president's plot to force Ukraine's government to smear his political rivals by withholding military aid and a White House audience. Mitt Romney was one of only two Republicans who did not assent to the first witness-free impeachment trial in history. The Utah senator, former Massachusetts governor and 2012 nominee for president ensured that the trial would be historic in another way Wednesday with an even braver break from his caucus, supporting conviction and thereby joining the first Senate vote for removal of a president to cross party lines. I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced, Romney said on the Senate floor. Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me? Indeed, while Romney represents a constituency with more misgivings about the president than most ruby-red states, Trump nevertheless carried Utah by 18 percentage points. That gave the senator ample incentive to find a reason to excuse the...