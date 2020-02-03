Media Puffery Can't Hide the Democrats' Face Plant | RealClearPolitics

Late on Thursday night after the impeachment hearings had ended, the headline column at Politico was "How Trump's impeachment created two Democratic Superstars" by Jake Sherman and Heather Caygle. They authors waxed rhapsodic about Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries! The column, dated 1/30, then disappeared into the nether regions of the site. Maybe someone at Politico thought better of heralding the continued fawning over the two men who made the biggest fools of themselves over the past week.