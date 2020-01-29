 The Method in John Bolton's Madness | RealClearPolitics

The Method in John Bolton's Madness

Jonathan Stevenson, New York Times January 29, 2020

The former national security adviser has indicated that he would testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump if subpoenaed. Leaked passages from the manuscript of his forthcoming book indicate that, contrary to assertions by Mr. Trump and his defenders, the president unequivocally conditioned the release of foreign assistance to Ukraine on whether its government would investigate Democrats, including Joe and Hunter Biden, and furnish politically damaging information about them.

 

