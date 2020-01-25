The World Is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday | RealClearPolitics

We are sometimes asked how the Doomsday Clock can be so close to midnight so long after the end of the Cold War, write Ban Ki-Moon, Mary Robinson, Jerry Brown and William J. Perry. The answer is that we face a new kind of nuclear peril, a new existential threat in the climate crisis, and an information environment so corrupted that it is almost impossible for concerned governments and citizens to mobilize the consensus for necessary action.We are in humanity's moment of greatest peril.