After the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s military and terrorist mastermind, Iranian leaders vowed to retaliate against the United States. And they did, firing 16 missiles at two bases housing American troops in Iraq. No U.S. soldiers were killed, though several missiles came close. But an Iranian official said his country had not sought American casualties. It looked like Iran had blinked in its latest confrontation with the U.S.