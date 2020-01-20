 How 5 Biden Family Members Got Rich From His Connections | RealClearPolitics

How 5 Biden Family Members Got Rich From His Connections

Peter Schweizer, New York Post January 20, 2020

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

Political figures have long used their families to route power and benefits for their own self-enrichment. In my new book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” one particular politician — Joe Biden — emerges as the king of the sweetheart deal, with no less than five family members benefiting from his largesse, favorable access and powerful position for commercial gain. In Biden’s case, these deals include foreign partners and, in some cases, even U.S. taxpayer dollars.

 

