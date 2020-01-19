Taiwan Stands Up to Xi: How China Miscalculated | RealClearPolitics

Taiwan can seem like the third rail of international diplomacy. If a country wants a good relationship with China, Beijing has effectively stated, it cannot have a meaningful relationship with Taiwan. Just this week, the city of Shanghai broke off official contacts with the city of Prague for signing a partnership treaty with Taipei. Beijing has long regarded Taiwan as nothing more than a renegade province. Under President Xi Jinping, China has systemically tried to reduce Taiwan’s international space, forcing it out of international organizations and forums, as well as increasing military and economic coercion to force in into a process of reunification.