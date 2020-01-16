The Uneasy Truce of Trump's Trade Deal With China | RealClearPolitics

When the history is written of how China came to replace the United States as the world’s biggest economy, the interim trade deal that Donald Trump and Liu He, China’s Vice-Premier, signed at the White House on Wednesday will probably be relegated to the postscript. The economic growth that China has experienced since Deng Xiaoping came to power, in the late nineteen-seventies, is so remarkable that, once you adjust for the fact that prices of the same goods can vary widely from country to country, its economy is already about four trillion dollars larger than the U.S. economy, according to the World Bank. As time goes on, this gap will almost certainly get larger and larger.