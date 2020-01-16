Dems Need to Talk About What Change Is Possible | RealClearPolitics

To judge by the opinion polls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is a longshot to win the Iowa caucuses next month. But she did us all a favor by trying to inject a note of political realism into the Democratic presidential contest at the recent CNN/Des Moines Register debate. This debate isn't real, she said to Sen. Bernie Sanders during an exchange among the candidates about how, and whether, to lurch the country into a so-called Medicare for All solution that would replace our current health insurance system with a fully government-paid system.