On the first Saturday evening in January, at a town hall at the Grand River Conference Center, in Dubuque, Iowa, Elizabeth Warren took a question from a man who looked slightly out of place in a crowd of more women than men, many of them in their twenties, and dressed as though they might go out afterward. He was well over six feet tall and heavyset, with a shaved head and a goatee. He said that his name was Tim, and that he meant to ask his question “in all due respect.”