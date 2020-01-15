Xi Jinping's Approach to Taiwan and Hong Kong Has Backfired | RealClearPolitics

For Print Use Only. The following editorial appears in The Washington Post: - - - Chinese President Xi Jinping has suffered the most painful consequence yet of his misguided crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong: the landslide reelectionSaturday of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who flatly rejects reunification with China. Tsai was considered politically dead a year ago after her party suffered a crushing loss in local elections. But Xi revived her with his uncompromising response to last year's mass demonstrations in Hong Kong, and his insistence that the