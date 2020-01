Leading political luminaries contend each captain of the U.S. ship of state must have a doctrine guiding the nation's foreign policy. President Trump doesn't have one, they argue, and that's why he's gotten crossways with Iran. To the contrary, the president's strategy for dealing with the Islamic state's malevolent mullahs is as clear as it is simple: Maximum pressure. Judging from the most recent exchange of hostilities, it appears to be working.