BEIRUT—Within hours of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a man most thought invincible and all-powerful, being confirmed dead, the debate began in Washington about the legality of the strike that killed him; of how the attack would play into the political cycle of impeachment and the 2020 presidential campaign; of what the consequences would be for any potential conflict with Iran.