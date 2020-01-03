 America Is Now the Divided Republic the Framers Feared | RealClearPolitics

America Is Now the Divided Republic the Framers Feared

Lee Drutman, The Atlantic January 3, 2020

George Washington’s farewell address is often remembered for its warning against hyper-partisanship: “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.” John Adams, Washington’s successor, similarly worried that “a division of the republic into two great parties … is to be dreaded as the great political evil.”

