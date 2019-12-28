The Populist Decade | RealClearPolitics

The calendar decade may be drawing to a close, but the tendencies, ideas, movements, sentiments, and personalities associated with the past 10 years may not be quite ready to leave the stage. The underlying causes of national populism have not disappeared. Our times continue to be shaped by immigration, terrorism, and the cultural distance between voters without college degrees and the credentialed elites who govern them. It would be a mistake to follow the advice of the Bloomberg editor who wrote in a recent headline, Populism Will Probably Just Go Away Soon, So Relax. On the contrary: The populist epoch may be only beginning.