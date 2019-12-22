Democrats Can Be Progressive and Practical | RealClearPolitics

This editorial appears in The Washington Post: - - - At Thursday's Democratic presidential debate, distinctions among the candidates were rooted in different theories of change. The party's left flank argued that Americans will move in its direction if provided with unapologetic leadership. The relative moderates in the race hewed more closely to where Americans actually are. One path enhances the likelihood of President Donald Trump's reelection, with all of the damage that implies. The other could lead to responsible government. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts defended her plan to impose the largest tax increase since World War II, Medicare-for-all, free college for all and other massive social programs, arguing that only Washington corruption stands in the way.