Republicans' Bizarre, Belated Crusade Against Obamacare | RealClearPolitics

This editorial appears in The Washington Post. - - - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit had an opportunity to rebuke one of the most breathtaking instances of judicial activism in recent memory. On Wednesday, it whiffed. Since the collapse of repeal-and-replace, one could imagine that Republicans' anti-Obamacare fever had finally broken. But the Trump administration and its allies are pressing one last, desperate attempt to unravel the law, arguing that in making Obamacare less coercive, Congress rendered it unconstitutional. It is a puzzling argument rooted in the Supreme Court's 2012 decision upholding the law's