Give Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this much: at least he's open and transparent about his plan to rig the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. McConnell -- who will serve as both judge (in his capacity as majority leader to set the procedure before trial) and juror (as one of the 100 senators who will vote to convict or acquit Trump) -- came right out and said that he will work "in total coordination with the White House counsel."