Is This How Sanders Will Break the Establishment? | RealClearPolitics

Well, Bernie Sanders just gave a lengthy and fascinating interview to Michael Barbaro over at the New York Times podcast the daily, written up for print by Alex Burns. They decided to focus in on Bernie's stunning 10 vote victory to become Mayor of Burlington Vermont in 1981. Up to that point he had run a series of protest campaigns, always garnering just a few points, but he caught the entitled incumbent sleeping, built an unprecedented coalition of working-class people, and eked out a stunning victory.