The Truth Is Finally Out. The FBI Fulfilled Its Mission. | RealClearPolitics

The Truth Is Finally Out. The FBI Fulfilled Its Mission.

James Comey, Washington Post December 10, 2019

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

For two years, the president of the United States and his followers have loudly declared that the FBI acted unlawfully in conducting a counterintelligence investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. They repeatedly told the American people that the FBI had done all sorts of bad things, such as tapping Donald Trump's wires during the campaign, opening an investigation without adequate cause, with the intent to damage Trump, and inserting secret informants into the Trump campaign. 

