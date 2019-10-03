A Closer Look at Biden's Activities in Ukraine

Joe Biden just couldn't quit Ukraine. When he served as vice president, Mr. Biden travelled more than once to Ukraine to strongarm the Slavic country into ousting its top prosecutor, one Victor Shoki. On his December 2015 visit to Kyiv and a subsequent March 2016 journey to the country, Mr. Biden brought with him what is commonly referred to as leverage. The Obama administration threatened to withhold aid from the country, unless they canned Mr. Shoki. A lot of aid, too: Some $1 billion in loan guarantees. That was a serious threat to war-torn Ukraine, which can at times barely keep its own lights on.