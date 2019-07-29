Chuck Todd: High Priest of Dem Media Cluelessness

If there were a country called Clueless, where the chief religion was Cluelessness, and where the most clueless person was named the High Priest of Cluelessness, and if once a year, on the most holy of Clueless holy days, the Most Clueless High Priest of Cluelessness entered into the Clueless Holy of Holies where a pure spirit of Utter and Endless Cluelessness dwelt in the most perfect state of perfect cluelessness imaginable, then when the High Priest of Cluelessness entered the Clueless Holy of Holies and stood before that perfectly clueless spirit of Utter Cluelessness, he would find himself in the presence of NBC’s Chuck Todd.