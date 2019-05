With parts of the House Democratic caucus pushing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to begin impeachment hearings, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to address the issue. Jeffries is one of the party’s rising stars, yet he still struggled to explain Democratic leaders’ slow-going — a sign of just how poor the party leadership’s fence-straddling looks.