Right-wing populists have won an unprecedented 57 seats in elections to the European Union's Parliament, up from 30 in 2014. In Hungary, Viktor Orban's Fidesz won a majority of 52 percent. In Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega topped the poll at 30 percent, in Britain, Nigel Farage's Brexit Party won, while in France, Marine Le Pen pipped Emmanuel Macron 23 percent to 22 percent.