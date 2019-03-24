Undermining Democratic Institutions to Protect Democrats

Are America's political institutions no longer working and in need of an overhaul, or are they, at present, simply not working for Democrats? One catches a palpable sense of the latter as both progressive and mainstream Democrats seek to reform the norms and institutions of American politics that do not currently sit in their favour. Pack the courts, lower the voting age, disband the electoral college and do away with equal representation of states in the Senate, comes the cry from progressive and even moderate elements of the party. In agitating for change, however, Democrats' true aims are laid bare: when political institutions work in Democrats' favour, they are sacrosanct. When those institutions favour Republicans, however, they are archaic, unfair and in dire need of replacement.