Dems Should Leave Electoral College Alone

- At a town hall in Mississippi last week, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined the ranks of those in her party who want to see the Electoral College abolished. Her reasoning left a little to be desired, however.In remarks at Jackson State University, Warren said the change is needed to ensure that every vote matters, and said that because of the Electoral College system, states like Mississippi and others are de-emphasized because they aren't key swing states like Pennsylvania or Ohio.On the contrary, it's the Electoral College that makes smaller states like Mississippi and Oklahoma relevant.