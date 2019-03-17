Remember Christchurch Victims, But Resist Urge to Blame

The terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand — the largest terror event in Australasian history — carried out against a migrant community, in a place of worship has left us all in shock. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden has described this attack as an attack on all New Zealanders. Part of the shock comes from the feeling that these types of events don't happen here. Not in Australia, not in New Zealand. We are small, quiet countries, where people feel safe. Random violence is not a feature of everyday life, let alone on this scale. People deal with shock and grief in different ways. Some people mourn. Others get angry. Many of the early reactions to the event have expressed legitimate anger about the lack of action taken over violent right-wing extremism. Observers have been warning about the toxicity of online echo-chambers and their potential to foment hatred and the motivation to commit violence for some time now. Much of the anger is directed at big tech companies who are seen as ...