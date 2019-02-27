Common Sense and the High Court

- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that may indicate whether common sense still has a place in this country.The case involves a monument erected in 1925 by the American Legion to honor 49 men from Prince George's County, Maryland, who gave their lives during World War I. The 40-foot monument was privately built and erected on land the town of Bladensburg gave to the American Legion post.Today the parcel of land, owned by a local government commission since 1961, is a traffic roundabout â and the World War I tribute is in the shape of a cross. Therein lies the problem for what columnist George Will has aptly described as a few cranky, persnickety, hair-splitting secularists.