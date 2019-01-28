Compromise Seems Possible on Border Security Debate

- THE debate over border security, which prompted the partial federal government shutdown, drags on with seemingly with no end in sight. At times, President Trump and congressional Democrats both appeared unwilling to budge. But recent developments suggest both sides are finally inching toward a negotiated compromise and long-term solution.Trump made the first move. In exchange for Democrats supporting funding a wall along parts of the border, he announced he was willing to support a three-year extension to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which grants legal status (but not citizenship) to people brought to the U.S. as children.