Pelosi On To Something With Her SOTU Suggestion

- CITING security concerns, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Trump to postpone his State of the Union speech, scheduled for Jan. 29. Pelosi is trying to score political points with this move, of course, but the idea isn't all bad. In fact, how about ending this spectacle for good?There's nothing that says a president has to provide to Congress his perspective about the nation's health in person. The authors of our Constitution only said the president shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.