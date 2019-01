One of the delights of living in Canada is that we have the best seats to the drama of our friends to the south. Considered merely as spectacle, American politics is now perhaps the most diverting in all the world. America’s president is the greatest showman since P.T. Barnum, and his talent is a little like Falstaff’s, the latter having observed that he “was not only witty in (himself), but the cause of wit in other men.”