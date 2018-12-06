As Speaker, Will Pelosi Be Pulled Further Left?

- AS Rep. Nancy Pelosi gets ready to assume once again the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives, it will be interesting to see how much sway she allows members who want to pull the Democratic Party ever further to the left.Pelosi moved closer to the speaker's gavel last week when the Democratic caucus voted 203-32 for her. She needs 218 votes from the full House in January to become speaker. Pelosi, D-Calif., is unlikely to win much, if any, Republican support, but it's a safe bet enough caucus members who voted against her will flip in January or vote present, allowing her to become speaker again as she was from 2007-2011.