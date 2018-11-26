Just a Few Questions, Mr. Comey and Ms. Lynch

Adriana Cohen, Boston Herald November 26, 2018

Just a Few Questions, Mr. Comey and Ms. Lynch
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Lyin' and leakin' James Comey is at it again.First he politicized the FBI by giving his pal Hillary Clinton and her associates a free ride over their reckless mishandling of classified information to help her try to win the 2016 Presidential election. Then he worked with British and Australian intelligence agencies, Russian informants and other nefarious deep state actors brazenly violating Department of Justice protocols in an attempt — still ongoing — to bring down a sitting U.S. president.

