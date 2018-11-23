First Step Act a Worthwhile Reform Effort

- SPEAKING in support of criminal justice reform, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said recently, We're just putting a lot of people in jail for a long period of time who I think need to be back out on the streets working. Congress has a vehicle to help make that happen.President Trump last week endorsed the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill that awaits Senate consideration after gaining overwhelming approval in the House earlier this year. We join those who hope the bill will be considered between now and January.The First Step Act is designed to give more federal inmates a better chance of being productive citizens, by providing expanded opportunities for job training and education while they're behind bars.