Whitey Bulger Got What He Deserved

Boston Herald, Boston Herald November 4, 2018

He died the way he lived.That's the epitaph of former Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger, who was murdered Tuesday while doing time in a West Virginia prison. Appropriately, the deed was allegedly done by fellow inmate Fotios Freddy Geas, a convicted underworld killer from West Springfield. A second inmate, Paul J. DeCologero, formerly of Lowell, has also emerged as a suspect in Bulger's beating death.Bulger died after having served only five years of the two life sentences he received for the murders of 11 men and women.

