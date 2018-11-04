Whitey Bulger Got What He Deserved

He died the way he lived.That's the epitaph of former Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger, who was murdered Tuesday while doing time in a West Virginia prison. Appropriately, the deed was allegedly done by fellow inmate Fotios Freddy Geas, a convicted underworld killer from West Springfield. A second inmate, Paul J. DeCologero, formerly of Lowell, has also emerged as a suspect in Bulger's beating death.Bulger died after having served only five years of the two life sentences he received for the murders of 11 men and women.