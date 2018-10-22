A Referendum on Trump or Pelosi?

At the beginning of this cycle, I had conversations with strategists on both sides about the challenges for each party going into 2018. Democrats were worried that Trump had his own 'brand' that would make it hardÂ to try and link GOP candidates to the unorthodox and unconventional president. Trying to hold a sitting Republican member of Congress accountable for Trump's tweets wouldn't pass the smell test with voters.Republicans, meanwhile, were going to localize their races to help insulate their vulnerable incumbents from any Trump drag.