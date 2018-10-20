The Trouble With Washington Post's Khashoggi Coverage

The Washington Post decries what it calls a 'whispering campaign' to 'smear' Jamal Khashoggi that is 'designed to protect President Trump'. The 'whisperers' are 'hard-line Republicans and conservative commentators.' The latter are writing articles critical of Khashoggi (which means they are not whispering). The former are 'privately sharing' the articles (which, I had thought, is how articles typically are shared). The Post's Robert Costa and Karoun Demirjian provide no evidence