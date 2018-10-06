Guilt by Accusation Is a Frightening Standard

One evening, my senior year in college, there was a knock at my door. When I answered, a student I didn't know was standing there. He asked my name, and when I told him, he very politely asked if I would perform a sex act on him. After I told him he was out of his mind (or words to that effect), he said, I'm sorry. I heard you did that sort of thing. I was dumbstruck. I asked where he'd heard that, and he gave me a name. It was another male student I'd never met.I was baffled. Furious. And now, on a mission.