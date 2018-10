More than three years ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told the Internal Revenue Service that she had donated $50,000 in used clothing and household items to local thrift stores in 2014.Fifty grand worth of clothes! Donated! In one year.That was the fake Indian's story and she was sticking to it — until late yesterday afternoon, after we inquired about her rather, uh, profligate spending habits.Suddenly, the fake Indian's story changed.The totals, her flack said, were entry errors.