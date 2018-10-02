Why the Blue Wave Is Likely to Be a Mere Ripple

A new report from Gallup should sober up those expecting a blue wave in the November elections.According to this recently released report, the percent of Americans saying they have a favorable view of Republicans now stands at 45 percent, up from 36 percent. Favorability for Democrats stands at 44 percent, exactly where it was last September.This is the highest favorability for Republicans since January 2011, when it stood at 47 percent just after Republicans gained control of Congress in the 2010 midterm elections.